Jailor-cum-Superintendent of Kantabanji Sub-Jail suspended with immediate effect

Balangir: Odisha Director General of Prisons and DCS today suspended Santoshini Dash, the Jailor-cum-Superintendent of Kantabanji Sub-Jail with immediate effect.

During the suspension period, Santoshini’s Headquarters shall be the office of the Senior Superintendent, Circle Jail, Sambalpur.

Dash has been asked not to leave the Headquarters without obtaining the permission of the competent authority and she shall be entitled to the payment of subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule-90 of the Odisha Service Code.

An official notification issued by the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Service, said, “Whereas, a disciplinary proceeding against Smt. Santoshini Dash, Jailor-cum-Superintendent of Sub-Jail, Kantabanji is contemplated for dereliction of duty and grave misconduct.”

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (1) of Rule-12 of the Orissa Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962, the undersigned, as the Appointing Authority/Disciplinary Authority in respect of Smt. Santoshini Dash, hereby places Smt. Santoshini Dash, Jailor-cum-Superintendent of Kantabanji Sub-Jail under suspension with immediate effect,” it added.

