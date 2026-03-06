Jail warder found dead at his official quarters in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A jail warder was found dead at his official quarters in Bhubaneswar’s Jharpada on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sarathi Pradhan, a resident of Gajapati district.

As per sources, his body was recovered from his quarters in the capital city. He was staying along with his family members. He was posted in Nayagarh Jail.

The family members informed the police about the incident. On being informed, the Laxmi-Sagar police reached and recovered the body, sent it for post-mortem and initiated an investigation.

However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.