Jail inmate attacked in Jharpada, CCTV footage of entire incident examined

Bhubaneswar: In the incident of the jail inmate attacked in Jharpada, the CCTV footage of entire incident has been examined, said reports on Tuesday.

In a exclusive reaction to KalingaTV the Investigating Officer DIG Jail Anusuya Jena said, “We have examined the entire CCTV footage. I saw 100 people running. 50 to 60 prisoners were beaten up badly. An investigation is underway as per the complaint.”

Soumya Kanti, the injured jail inmate’s statement has also been recorded. The statement of the prisoner of Ward No. 17 has been recorded. The Jailor and Superintendent’s statement was also recorded. The report shall soon be published in this regard. Strict action will be taken, the jail DIG further informed.

Jail DIG Anusuya Jena has started an investigation into the fatal attack on a prisoner in Jharpada Jail. Jail DIG informed that investigation will be done from all aspects. How was the attack inside the prison took place? Were there enough security guards? etc is all being investigated.

Jail ADG Amitabh Thakur has also reached the jail and is investigating the incident. It is worth mentioning that, yesterday Haider’s son Sheikh Qadir alias Munna and his gang attacked a prisoner Saumya.

Sheikh Munna is the son of deceased gangster Haider. There are 18 criminal cases against him. He is serving life imprisonment in the case of murder of a businessman in 2011. The criminal was transferred from Chaudwar Jail to Jharpada Jail.

