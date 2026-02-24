“Jai Kisan in Words, ‘Bhago Kisan’ in Reality”: Naveen Patnaik slams Odisha government

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: “Jai Kisan in Words, ‘Bhago Kisan’ in Reality,” said Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik while slamming the Odisha government at BJD farmers’ convention in Bhubaneswar today.

Addressing the BJD’s “Chasi Surakhya Samabesh,” Patnaik strongly criticized the state government for failing farmers despite grand election promises. He accused the government of raising slogans like “Jai Kisan” while neglecting farmers in reality, asserting that governance requires action, not speeches.

The former Chief Minister reiterated that Biju Janata Dal will continue to stand firmly with farmers and fight for their rights.

The state government is nearing two years in office but has failed to take or implement meaningful decisions, he alleged adding that during elections, tall promises were made but nothing substantial has been delivered.

“The government’s slogan is “Jai Kisan” but in reality it is “Bhago Kisan” and governments run on work, not stories. People want service, not sermons,” Patnaik said.

Advertisement

While raising the farmers’ issues, the LoP said that fertilizers are not available on time while paddy procurement is delayed. Besides, illegal deductions and cuts are increasing, farmers are not receiving payments on time and the complaints from farmers are being dismissed, he claimed.

Naveen also gave several proposals to the government including form a special squad to stop illegal deductions, break the nexus between millers and officials, remove the 150-quintal ceiling on input subsidy, ensure Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within 48 hours and procure paddy lying in the open within 72 hours.

This apart, Patnaik also raised broader governance concerns such as deteriorating law and order situation, lack of security for women, rising unemployment among youth, repeated exam paper leaks, government unable to conduct exams efficiently and despite spending heavily on publicity, farmers’ concerns remain unaddressed.

Also Read: Odisha Revenue Minister Urges Opposition To Join Discussion On Paddy Procurement In Assembly