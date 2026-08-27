Jagmohan Meena to Continue as Bhubaneswar DCP After Resignation Rejected

Advertisement

The Odisha government has rejected the resignation of Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, allowing the 2013-batch IPS officer to continue in service.

Meena had submitted his resignation in July, citing personal reasons. His decision had sparked speculation about his future in the police service.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old officer had completed nearly 13 years in the IPS. He had said his decision followed discussions with his family and friends and was not driven by political or external pressure.

Meena joined the IPS in 2013 and has served as SP in Malkangiri, Anugola and Ganjam before moving to the Commissionerate Police. He also served as DCP, Kataka, and took charge as DCP, Bhubaneswar, on February 28, 2025.

With the government rejecting his resignation, Meena will continue as Bhubaneswar DCP.