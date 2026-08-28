Jagmohan Meena Resignation Accepted by Odisha Government

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The Odisha government has accepted the resignation of Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena and forwarded a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), taking his decision to leave the Indian Police Service a step closer to completion.

The 2013-batch IPS officer had submitted his resignation from the All India Services citing personal reasons. The state government’s acceptance comes nearly two months after the resignation became public in July, although sources said Meena had actually submitted his papers around three months earlier.

His resignation now moves to the Centre for further processing. Under the applicable All India Services procedure, the resignation of an IPS officer requires approval from the Union government before it becomes effective.

Meena’s decision to leave the police service had triggered considerable speculation, particularly because he was serving as the DCP of the state capital at the time.

When the resignation first came to light, Meena said he had arrived at the decision after discussions with his family and friends. He described it as a considered personal choice and rejected suggestions that external pressure, political interference or a recent incident had prompted his exit.

The officer also asked people to respect his privacy. He has not disclosed what he intends to do after leaving the service.

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Meena’s resignation ends a 13-year career in the IPS. The 37-year-old officer is originally from Rajasthan and is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur.

Before entering the civil services, he completed B.Tech and M.Tech degrees in Aerospace Engineering from the institute. He secured an All India Rank of 849 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination before joining the Indian Police Service.

His Odisha career included several field postings. Meena served as Superintendent of Police in Malkangiri, Anugola and Ganjam districts and later worked as DCP of Kataka.

He was appointed Bhubaneswar DCP on February 28, 2025

With the Odisha government accepting the resignation and forwarding the NOC to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the next stage of the process rests with the Centre.

Meena had earlier expressed gratitude to the people of Odisha for the affection he received during his postings across the state. He had also indicated that his decision followed long-term consideration rather than an impulsive response to any particular development.

For now, his future plans remain undisclosed.