Jagatsingpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai’s car meet with accident, escapes unhurt

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai had a narrow escape after a vehicle rammed into his car from behind near Hajipur Chhak on National Highway 55 on Saturday.

As per reports, the MP was travelling from Bhubaneswar to the Nabakrushna Choudhury Stadium in Jagatsinghpur to attend a sports event when the accident took place. A speeding car hit Tarai’s vehicle from behind, causing significant damage.

The MP escaped unhurt, and no major injuries were reported.

Upon receiving information, Biridi police arrived at the spot and took control of the situation. The car involved in the accident has been seized and taken to Biridi police station for further investigation.