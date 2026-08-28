Jagatsinghpur: Youth Missing After Jumping Into River, Scooty Found on Bridge, Watch

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Jagatsinghpur: A youth has gone missing after allegedly jumping into the Devi River from the Shikhar Ghat Bridge under Naugaon Police Station limits in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Friday morning.

The missing youth has been identified as 22-year-old Shailesh Padhi, son of Shikhar Padhi of Tihuda village.

According to reports, Shailesh left his scooter on the Shikhar Ghat Devi River Bridge before allegedly jumping into the river. The Fire Services personnel have launched a search operation at the spot.

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of today. Shailesh Padhi allegedly parked his scooter on the Devi River bridge and jumped into the river.

After local residents noticed that the scooter had remained on the bridge for a long time, they informed the Naugaon Fire Services and Naugaon Police.

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Upon receiving the information, police and Fire Services personnel reached the spot and began searching the river for the missing youth.

It is not yet clear why Shailesh jumped into the river or what led to the incident. No specific information regarding the reason has emerged so far.

Meanwhile, the Fire Services team continues its search operation to locate and rescue the missing youth.

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