Jagatsinghpur man kidnapped in Sudan, family seeks help

Jagatsinghpur: The parents of Adarsh Behera, reportedly taken hostage by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group of Sudan, have urged both the state government to intervene for his safe rescue.

According to his wife, Susmita Behera, armed rebels kidnapped Adarsh and took away his mobile phone and personal belongings. Before his abduction, Adarsh had sent an audio message to his wife, saying that the abductors might release him if both the State and Central governments intervene. Susmita has urged the Odisha government to take immediate steps for her husband’s release.

His father, Khetrabasi Behera, broke down while recounting the moment they learned that their son was being held captive in a foreign conflict zone. He said they have had no contact with their son for the past eight days. He appealed to the authorities to secure his son’s safe return.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Adarsh Behera, hails from Kotakana village under Tirtol police limits and had been working in Sudan for the past three years.

Adarsh had been working as a machine operator in a plastic factory in Sudan since 2022. He was abducted at gunpoint from Al-Fashir, about 1,000 km from the Sudanese capital Khartoum, and is believed to be held in Nyala by RSF rebels.

A video has also surfaced showing Adarsh sitting with folded hands before the rebels, pleading for help. In the video, he said he had been living in Sudan under difficult conditions for two years and urged the Odisha government to ensure his safe rescue.

