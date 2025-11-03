Jagatsinghpur man kidnapped by RSF militia in Sudan

Advertisement

Jagatsinghpur: In a shocking incident, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Sudan have reportedly kidnapped an Indian national from the city of Al Fashir, roughly 1,000 km from Khartoum.

According to media reports, the kidnapped man has been identified as 36-year-old Adarsh Behera of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha. He has been working in Sudan since 2022 for a company called Sukarati Plastic Factory.

Advertisement

However, Behera was kidnapped from the city of Al Fashir and though it is immediately not known where he was taken, it is suspected that the RSF might have taken him the city of Nyala, an RSF stronghold and the capital of South Darfur in southwest Sudan.

While more details about his abduction is awaited, it is to be noted here that Sudan has been witnessing violent clashes since 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF.