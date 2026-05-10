Jagatsinghpur: Excise Dept seized 56 grams of heroin, one arrested

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Jagatsinghpur: The Excise Department Mobile unit has arrested drug mafia and seized nearly 56 grams of heroin along with a bike from him in Manitiri area under Birid police station in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to reports, the arrested drug mafia, Saroj Nayak had been doing illegal drug trade in the surrounding areas for a long time. The police has been looking for a chance to catch him red handed. So, upon receiving information from reliable source about the drugs, Inspector Prabhas Kumar Chaudhary of Jagatsinghpur Excise Mobile Agency arrested him.

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The police has recovered a 56 grams of heroin along with a Hero Passion Pro motorcycle and a phone from him. The estimated black market value of the seized heroin along with the bike is about Rs.6,00,000.

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act 1985.

Also Read: 270 packets of Ganja worth over Rs 2 Crore seized from car in Subarnapur