Jagatsinghpur district suspends classes of school and anganwadi students, anganwadi centres to remain shut in Ganjam

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Jagatsinghpur/Berhampur: Jagatsinghpur Collector announced suspension of classes of all school and anganwadi students while Ganjam district administration declared closures of only anganwadi centres in view of the heavy rain as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In view of the IMD’s forecast predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jagatsinghpur district, District Collector J. Sonal has ordered the closure of all government and private primary, upper primary, and secondary schools, as well as Anganwadi centers, tomorrow.

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Likewise, Ganjam District Collector has declared a three-day closure for all Anganwadi centers in the district, effective from tomorrow i.e from September 22 to September 24.

This precautionary measure has been taken by the district administration, prioritizing the safety of students.

Also Read: All educational institutions in Gajapati district to remain closed for three days due to heavy rainfall warning