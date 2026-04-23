Jagatsinghpur bride-to-be woman death: Boyfriend nabbed from Jamshedpur, watch

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Jagatsinghpur: In the case of the suspicious death of a bride-to-be woman in Kathiapada area in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha, a man has been nabbed from Jamshedpur, who is said to be the exboyfriend of the deceased woman.

As per reports, after body of the girl was recovered in a suspicious circumstance from a field in the village, police had swung into action and initiated investigation. Suspecting that the deceased’s boyfriend might be involved Police had investigated in that angle and finally yesterday night at about 2 am caught him from Jamshedpur.

It has been learnt that TI parade will be likely today. Following the Engagement ceremony of the girl, the boyfriend called for the girl to the deserted field and allegedly killed her.

The boyfriend is from Jagatsinghpur area. However, he lives in Jamshedpur as he runs a business there. The boyfriend then returned Jamshedpur after committing the murder. The boyfriend was angry as the girl got engaged for marriage somewhere else.

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On Sunday, the 19th April, the village got engaged at her maternal uncle’s house. Then she returned home on Monday after the ‘Nirbandha’.

In the night before taking dinner, she said that she is going to the neighbourhood and did not return. After that, her phone was switched off. The family searched at various places but could not find her. They informed the police after seeing the girl’s body lying in a suspicious condition in a field. There was a fight with a neighbor in the village. The police suspected that a boyfriend of her might be involved and raided various places. The police have arrested the accused from Jamshedpur.