Jagatsinghpur: Ambulance hit by Hyva truck at Dhanipur Chhak

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Jagatsinghpur: A major road accident took place late at night near Dhanipur Chhak on the main road in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha after a Hyva truck rammed into a 108 ambulance.

According to reports, the ambulance was returning after dropping a patient in Cuttack when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision severely damaged the ambulance.

The driver of the ambulance, identified as Manas Sahu, sustained critical injuries in the mishap. Sources said his left hand was completely severed in the accident.

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Manas was first rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment. Due to his critical condition, he was later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he is currently battling for his life.

The incident has left the family devastated as Manas is reportedly the only son of the family.