Jagannath temple to be closed from 1 pm tomorrow for transfer of Ratna Bhandar valuables

Odisha
Jagannath temple to be closed

Puri: The famous Puri Jagannath Temple shall remain closed on August 23 (Friday) from 1 pm onwards, said reports on Thursday. The temple will be closed for public as the Ratna Bhandar articles will be shifted.

The valuables from the inner and outer Ratna Bhandar shall be shifted. The devotees who want to to purchase the Mahaprasad can climb the 22 steps (bais pahacha) from entrance (Singhadwara) and purchase the Mahaprasad from the Anand Bazar and leave from the North Door.

The cupboards and caskets will be moved from the inner and outer gem vaults and kept safe in a house near the Niladri Museum in the premises of the temple.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

