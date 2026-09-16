Jagannath temple in Puri closed for one hour, Know why

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Puri: The Jagannath temple in Puri was closed for one hour due to the Mahasnana (grand ritualistic bath) of the Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra along with Goddess Subhadra on Wednesday morning, as informed by the Sri Jagannath Temple Authorities.

As per the information provided by SJTA, the temple doors were opened on time on Wednesday and the necessary rituals were being performed as per usual schedule, however, the daily rituals were disrupted after the conclusion of the Abakasha Niti as a Sevayat touched Lord Jagannath while wearing Pant and shirt.

So, the Lords had to undergo Mahasnana in the morning, which caused the temple to be closed for public darshan for one hour. The public darshan resumed after one hour.

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In accordance with the traditions of Srimandir, if a servitor or any other person accidentally bleeds, or if a small child or elderly person defecates or urinates within the area extending from the front of the Jaya-Vijaya Gate and the Bhitara Katha up to the Beharana Gate (the exit point for devotees), the ongoing rituals of the Lord are immediately halted.

Subsequently, the Mahasnana (grand ritualistic bath) of the Deities is performed.