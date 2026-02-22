Jagannath temple drone video goes viral again

Advertisement

Puri: A drone video of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri has once again surfaced on social media. The 24 second drone footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video was shared by Ravi Telugu Traveler on his Instagram page. The video shows the aerial visuals from inside the sacred Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

This has raised serious concerns over temple security. This has sparked widespread criticism and demands for strict action against those responsible.

The Puri Police and temple administration are verifying the footage’s authenticity and identify those involved.

This incident is not isolated, as drone flying over the temple has been reported multiple times in the past.

According to Government, drones were illegally operated at least 10 times above and near the Jagannath Temple in Puri in the last 19 months.