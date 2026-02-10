Item girl Nisha Maharana surrenders in Balangir SDJM court in obscene dance case, watch

Advertisement

Balangir: Item girl Nisha Maharana has reportedly surrendered at the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDJM) court in Balangir of Odisha on Tuesday. She surrendered in court in the obscene dance case.

It is to be noted that the High Court has already granted her anticipatory bail. The Court also directed her to appear in Balangir court.

On January 12, a complaint had been lodged in Balangir over performance of an alleged obscene dance by item girl Nisha Maharana in Chandanbhati village of Balangir district.

Later, a case was registered in Balangir Sadar police station on the 14th of January in this matter. On the 15th of February, Police arrested the president and secretary of the Jatra organising committee and forwarded them to the Court.

