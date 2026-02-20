It sounds to be like full menu in an empty kitchen: LoP Naveen Patnaik on Odisha Budget 2026-27

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik slammed the Odisha Budget 2026-27, presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the state assembly today.

While giving his reaction over the state budge to the media person, Naveen Patnaik said, “What can I say about this budget. It sounds to be like a full menu in an empty kitchen. That’s what I feel about this budget.”

Adding to Patnaik, senior party leader Arun Sahoo said, “There is menu but there is no food in the kitchen. It is only to take credit they have introduced new initiatives. They have launched so many new schemes that even their own BJP MLAs and Minister will not be able to remember them, if asked. They see so many dreams that even night is not enough for it.”

“They (state government) has increased the budget size by taking loans. They could not spend the funds of last years’ budget. In a gist it can be said that it is an elephant-like budget, but they will spend like the ants. There is no weight even though the budget is like a large balloon,” he added.

It is to be noted here that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today presented a Rs 3.10 Lakh Crore Odisha Budget for financial 2026–27 in the state assembly.