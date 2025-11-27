It is the duty of people representatives to fulfill citizens’ expectations and realize their dreams: President

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: It is the duty of all people representatives to fulfill citizens’ expectations, realize their dreams, and bring smiles to their faces, said President Droupadi Murmu while addressing the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar today.

The President felt nostalgic while addressing the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. She said that after many years, old memories of this place had re-surfaced. As a legislator, she had asked questions and as a minister, she had answered legislators’ questions in this house.

The President said that Odisha played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle and nation-building. This land had witnessed the transformation of Chandashoka into Dharmashok. She added that tribal communities of Odisha have set an example for the country by fighting against foreign rule.

The President underlined that there is an ancient tradition of women’s empowerment in Odisha. She said that it is a matter of pride that the Odisha Legislative Assembly has a long history of women’s representation. Before and after independence, there has been no Legislative Assembly in Odisha without women’s representation. She stated that women from Odisha have made the country proud by achieving success in various fields.

The President noted that the Odisha Legislative Assembly has passed numerous public welfare laws. She was happy to note that the 17th Legislative Assembly has held many productive meetings in a very short period. She pointed out that this Assembly has a healthy tradition of dialogue.

The President said that Odisha is making rapid progress. She appreciated the Odisha Government for taking many new initiatives in areas such as agriculture, education, health, development of tribal and other disadvantaged groups, housing, disaster management, etc. She was happy to note that the process of industrialization in Odisha is taking a new shape with the concerted efforts of the central and state governments.

The President said that nature has blessed Odisha with all kinds of bounty. It is blessed with abundant mineral deposits, forests, and water resources, as well as human resources. Odisha’s environment is highly conducive to the development of agriculture, industry, and commerce. By leveraging all these advantages, Odisha can be transformed into a leading state in the country.

The President said that the centenary of Odisha’s formation will be celebrated in 2036. If all stakeholders can work together to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036, it will be Odisha’s greatest contribution in making India a developed nation by 2047. She expressed confidence that everyone will work with the spirit of ‘Nation First’.

The President said that MLAs are the people’s representatives. People of Odisha have immense hope and trust in them and they have entrusted a huge responsibility to them. It is the duty of all MLAs to fulfill citizens’ expectations, realize their dreams, and bring smiles to their faces.

The President said that this is the age of technology. As public representatives, MLAs have many admirers and followers. They are eager to know what they say and what they do. Both their words and conduct are invaluable. What MLAs say, and how they say it, in and outside the House, is known to everyone. She said that their conduct and words should be such that, by following them, their admirers and followers can help build society and the state.

