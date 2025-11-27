It is great honour for Odisha that President of India hails from our State is addressing the Legislative Assembly: LoP Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: It is a great honour for Odisha and its people that the President of India, hailing from our State is addressing the Odisha Legislative Assembly today, said Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik.

In his address, Patnaik said, “We are looking forward to hearing your address which assumes special significance in the context of the challenges our country is facing now.”

“Unity in diversity is the beauty of our Nation. Different languages, lifestyles, customs, cultures and thoughts have contributed immensely to strengthen the Indian polity.”

He further said, “After Independence integration of princely states was a great political challenge.”

“The accession of princely states of India first took place in Odisha with Nilagiri and others joining on 14th November 1947 and thus Odisha had provided leadership to the rest of India to unite and consolidate Indian nationhood. It is befitting to the occasion to recall the contribution of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das for creating a separate province of Odisha, first time in India on the basis of language. He achieved this historic goal along with other national leaders, by adopting constitutional methods, Patnaik stated.

“As the President of this great country, you ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the Constitution of India, the 75th anniversary of which was celebrated just recently. The entire country looks upon you, President madam, for inspiration and guidance in preserving the very soul of India,” the former Chief Minister of Odisha.

“As you are aware, Odisha has scripted history in myriad fields in the last couple of decades,” he mentioned.

Naveen said that in disaster management, food production, women’s empowerment, poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, transformation in health and educational spheres and creation of a climate of industrial growth, Odisha is indeed an inspiring story. All credit for such phenomenal growth has been possible because of the unstinting support and blessings of the people of Odisha.

“Our disaster management policy has become a role model for the entire country and Odisha also got international recognition for its good work in disaster management,” he mentioned.

Patnaik said that Odisha, with its rich natural resources and skilled workforce, has great potential for growth. We should all strive to ensure Odisha scales new heights of glory.

With these words, I, on behalf of the Opposition parties in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, extend a hearty welcome to you and look forward to listening to your thoughtful address, he welcomed the President.