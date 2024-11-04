ISKCON’s Houston unit yet to drop ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath devotees oppose, watch

Bhubaneswar: The ISKCON’s Houston unit in the USA is yet to drop the ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra plan. Reportedly, preparation are going on to celebrate Rath Yatra on November 9.

It is to be noted that the ISKCON’s proposed ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra has created an outrage among the devotees of Lord Jagannath. They opposed the ‘untimely’ car festival in Houston, USA and thus approached Odisha Government to intervene in the matter.

Earlier Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Shree Dibyasingh Dev had written a letter to stop the ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra. He wrote to NY Houston ISKCON chairman.

However, despite the letter, the ISKCON authorities are preparing for the Rath Yatra on November 9. Earlier, the authorities had cancelled the holy bathing (Snana Yatra) that had been scheduled for November 3.

