ISKCON’s Houston unit yet to drop ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath devotees oppose, watch

By Himanshu
ISKCON's Houston unit yet to drop 'untimely' Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: The ISKCON’s Houston unit in the USA is yet to drop the ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra plan. Reportedly, preparation are going on to celebrate Rath Yatra on November 9.

It is to be noted that the ISKCON’s proposed ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra has created an outrage among the devotees of Lord Jagannath. They opposed the ‘untimely’ car festival in Houston, USA and thus approached Odisha Government to intervene in the matter.

Earlier Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Shree Dibyasingh Dev had written a letter to stop the ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra. He wrote to NY Houston ISKCON chairman.

However, despite the letter, the ISKCON authorities are preparing for the Rath Yatra on November 9. Earlier, the authorities had cancelled the holy bathing (Snana Yatra) that had been scheduled for November 3.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Controversy erupts after ISKCON announces ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra, ‘Snan Yatra’ in US
You might also like

Watch: Man rescued from deep well in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

Cuttack: SCB Medical College’s 1st year student brings ragging allegations against…

Loss due to cyclone ‘DANA’, following floods approximately Rs 600 crores: Odisha Min…

JE arrested for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Kandhamal