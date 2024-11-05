ISKCON cancels its untimely Rath Yatra in Huston

By Subadh Nayak
Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has finally cancelled its untimely Rath Yatra which was slated to be held on November 9 in Huston. This was informed by Tukaram Das, the Vice President of ISKCON Bhubaneswar.

“Finally, respecting the sentiments of Odiya Devotees of Lord Jagannath, the Huston Rath Yatra is cancelled, Das said in a press note adding that they will do Gour Nitai Sankirtan Yatra. National Communications Director, Yudhistir Govinda Prabhu told this after his discussion with His Grace Anuttama Prabhu, the member of ISKCON’s Governing Body Commission & GBC Minister for Communications, he informed.

ISKCON cancelled its scheduled Rath Yatra hours after Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb warned to take legal assistance over the untimely Rath Yatra if ISKCON does not cancel its plan.

