Is it possible to conduct Bali Jatra only on lower Bali Jatra Ground? Orissa HC asks Cuttack collector

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today reportedly advised Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde not to hold the world famous Bali Jatra on upper Bali Jatra ground.

While conducting a hearing on the problems of the Cuttack City today, the court asked the collector either it is possible to conduct the Bali Jatra only on the lower Bali Jatra ground and use the upper ground for some other purposes.

The court has directed the Cuttack Collector to take a final decision by November 7.

The collector is now expected to hold a meeting with the advocate committee, different organizations and businessmen soon to take a final decision as directed by the court, said sources.

The court scheduled the next hearing of the case to November 7.

It is to be noted here that the Cuttack Bali Jatra this years is slated to be held between November 15 to and November 22. The online booking for the slots both on the upper and lower grounds has reportedly reached its last phase.