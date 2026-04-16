IRS Officers removed from Odisha Lok Bhavan, probe sought

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Bhubaneswar: In a startling incident, two senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers were allegedly forcefully removed from the Odisha Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

According to reports, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PCCIT), Odisha, Dr. D. Sudhakara Rao visited the Lok Bhavan as per his pre-scheduled courtesy call on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Rao was accompanied by the two senior IRS Officers. However, both of them were allegedly forcibly removed from the premises of Lok Bhavan in a police vehicle and taken to Capital Police Station on the instructions of the ADC (Police).

Taking a serious note of the incident, the Principal Chief Commissioner has written a strongly worded letter to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Governor, seeking an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel and the ADC (Police).

According to the letter, the officers were waiting in a designated area after prior coordination of the visit. Despite informing the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Governor and the ADC (Navy) about their presence, both the officers were allegedly forcibly removed from the premises in a police vehicle and taken to Capital Police Station on the instructions of the ADC (Police).

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Dr. Rao termed the incident “deeply disturbing,” noting that the officers were on official duty and acting under his directions. He also pointed out that departmental staff and drivers accompanying them were allowed to remain on the premises without any interference.

The letter further alleges that baseless claims regarding the officers’ sobriety were made, which were later found to be untrue at the police station.

Describing the episode as an affront to the dignity of senior civil servants, the PCCIT stated that such actions risk undermining institutional relationships between government offices.

He has urged the Governor’s Secretariat to conduct a thorough inquiry and take corrective measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.