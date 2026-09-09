IRRI to Support Odisha in Kalajeera Rice Cultivation and Value Addition

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is looking to build a larger commercial ecosystem around its indigenous rice varieties, with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) set to provide technical support for expanding cultivation, improving processing and opening new market opportunities, particularly for aromatic Kalajeera rice.

The proposed collaboration was discussed during a meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan chamber between Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and a delegation from IRRI, Philippines. Agriculture Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav also participated in the discussions. The IRRI team was led by Principal Scientist Dr Nese Sreenivasul and included Dr Mukund, head of IRRI Odisha, Dr Hameeda, scientist and product development specialist, Dr Priyabrata Roy, project coordinator for rice value addition, and agribusiness expert Gyandeep Pandia.

A key focus is to expand Kalajeera cultivation through a model demonstration project. The state sees the aromatic variety as an opportunity to improve farmer returns because of its premium market valuation. The wider plan covers other indigenous specialty rice varieties as well, including low-glycemic-index (Low-GI) rice.

IRRI’s technical assistance will focus on retaining the distinctive aroma, genetic purity and quality of these native varieties while improving processing and product development. The partnership will also explore food products made from broken rice, creating scope to extract greater value from the crop beyond conventional milling.

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The proposed changes extend beyond cultivation. Odisha and IRRI plan to strengthen local rice mills, establish raw rice milling facilities and promote regional processing infrastructure. The broader objective is to help farmers and women’s groups move into rice-based enterprises and emerge as rural micro-entrepreneurs rather than remaining limited to primary agricultural production.

Market access is another part of the proposed collaboration. The IRRI delegation invited Singh Deo and the Odisha government to the upcoming national-level buyer-seller business meet, “Beyond the Bowl”, which is intended to bring rice producers, buyers and other stakeholders together and strengthen commercial linkages.

The meeting also covered the joint project “Promoting Women Entrepreneurship through Rice Value Addition.” Under the initiative, Odisha will exchange knowledge and experience with IRRI scientists from the Philippines, with the emphasis on post-harvest processing, rice-based value addition and sustainable women-led agribusiness models.

For Odisha, the proposed partnership combines two objectives: protecting the identity and quality of traditional rice varieties while building the processing and market infrastructure needed to generate better economic opportunities around them. Kalajeera will serve as the principal demonstration crop, while the wider programme covers specialty and Low-GI rice, value-added products, local processing and women-led rural enterprises.