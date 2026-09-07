Iron frame of under construction building collapses in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: At a time when the tragic Delhi building collapse, which claimed the lives of seven people, has become the headline sparking a debate on building safety in the country, a partially similar incident has occurred in Bhubaneswar as the iron frame of an under construction building collapsed in Delta Square area of the State Capital City.

As informed by the neighbours, they were terrified when heard a loud noise like an earthquake last night. They were entirely clueless of what had happened. However, after noticing the cloud of dust from the construction site they realized that the iron frame of the under construction building had collapsed.

However, details are awaited on how the structure collapsed, how many workers were there at the time of the incident and whether anyone was injured. It is also yet to be clarified on which project the incident took place, which company was doing the construction work and whether all the necessary permits were obtained for the construction.

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Besides, how did such a large iron structure collapse? Was there any error in its design or construction? Were the required safety rules followed at the construction site? What arrangements were in place for the safety of the workers? All these aspects are now a matter of investigation.

While the Satya Niketan building collapse in southwest Delhi has sparked a nationwide debate on building safety, the incident in Bhubaneswar has once again raised questions about the compliance of safety rules at construction sites in the state capital city.