Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today appointed senior IPS officer D.S. Kutey as the new Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Home Department.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had suspended the 1997-batch officer following allegation of his undue interference in the general elections this year. He was suspended when he was serving as Special Secretary to the then Chief Minister.

However, the government appointed him as OSD after the revocation of his suspension.

