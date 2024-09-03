IPS Arun Bothra appears before Patnagarh court in parcel bomb case

Patnagarh: IPS Arun Bothra has appeared before the Patnagarh court in connection with the wedding parcel bomb case. The then Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra has reached the court to testify in the much talked about Patnagarh parcel bomb incident.

According to reports, Arun Bothra is witness number 60 of the incident. The main accused of the incident, Punjilal Meher has been brought from Balangir Jail. During the hearing, a demand has been made for the display of the CD of the crime against Punjilal Meher.

The opposing counsel has opposed the claim of the criminal lawyer. The next hearing will be held on September 11. In 2018, the much talked about Patnagarh parcel bomb blast happened. A parcel bomb exploded at the house of professor Rabindra Sahu in Berhampura, Patnagarh.

Rabindra’s newly married son Saumyashekhar and his relatives died in this. Soumyashekhar’s wife Remarani was seriously injured in the blast. After a long period of treatment, she recovered and went back home.