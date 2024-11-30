IPS Anupama James appointed as NIA SP

Bhubaneswar: IPS Anupama James has been appointed as NIA (National Investigation Agency) SP. She was Vigilance SP in Odisha.

The Home Department of the Government of Odisha notified this on Saturday.

The services of Ms. Anupama James, IPS at present SP, Vigilance, Odisha are placed at the disposal of the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs for her appointment as Superintendent of Police in National Investigation Agency (NIA) in deputation basis and she is relieved of her duties in order to take up her new assignment at the Centre, said the notification.