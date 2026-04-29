IPL betting racket busted in Puri, four including prime accused arrested

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Puri: In a major breakthrough, police bused a Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket in Puri and arrested a total of four persons including the prime accused.

The arrested persons have been identified as Prasanna Prusty , V Nageshwar Rao, Vishwanath Lenka and Ramakant Sahu. Police also seized Rs 25,35,000 cash and 6 mobile phones from their possessions.

This apart, police also froze Rs 31,81,000 which they found in 10 bank accounts of the accused persons.

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According to police, the arrested persons were running the betting racket using an application called ‘Sky Exchange’. Through this app, people used to deposit money and get points. Using the points, betting was done on IPL matches. Local organizers were given responsibility in this network. Organizers were paid 22 thousand rupees monthly to involve people in the betting network. In return, they gave people points worth lakhs of rupees.

On the other hand, the members of the racket were conducting this transaction through WhatsApp by addressing a person as BOSS. Meanwhile, police have intensified their probe to identify the BOSS and take action accordingly.

Also Read: Government Blocks 242 Illegal Betting And Gambling Sites