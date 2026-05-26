IPL betting racket busted in Jharsuguda, 8 arrested with cash over Rs 5 lakh

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Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda district police reportedly busted an IPL betting racket and arrested as many as eight people for their involvement in the racket and seized cash to the tune of over Rs 5 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal activity, two teams of Brajrajnagar police conducted separate raids in rented houses situated at Gandhi Chhaka and Rampur areas.

During the raid, police arrested eight people and seized more than Rs 5 lakh in cash from their possession. In addition, Rs 3.7 lakh has been frozen in various bank accounts of the accused. Police also seized 2 laptops, 41 mobile phones, 2 cars during the raid.

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Further investigation by the police to trace the mastermind of IPL betting is still underway.

It is to be noted here that the IPL betting racket was busted just ahead of the Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.