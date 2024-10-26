IP cameras to be installed in apartments to prevent theft, watch

Bhubaneswar: IP cameras will be installed in the apartments in Bhubaneswar. Commissionerate Police have taken this step to prevent theft in the apartments.

Police have advised to install IP enabled cameras in all apartments in Bhubaneswar. The IP cameras will be installed at the entrance and exit of the apartment. Apartment residents, welfare societies will install the IP cameras.

The camera data are be sent to the commissionerate police control room. Police asked to contact ACP K. K. Hariprasad on mobile number 7606066766 to send the data.

A special team will be formed to investigate the cases. So far in 2024, a total of 65 theft cases have been reported in various apartments in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Commissionerate Police arrested 29 burglars. If you have any complaint or information, you can share it on WhatsApp no 7077798111.

