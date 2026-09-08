IOCL to Manage Odisha Truck Terminals Under New Highway Safety MoU

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Odisha is trying to tackle one of its more persistent highway safety problems by taking trucks off road shoulders and other unsafe parking spots. The state has now brought Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) into the effort, with the two sides signing an agreement for the management and upkeep of dedicated truck terminals being developed across the state.

The Commerce & Transport Department signed the MoU with IOCL on September 7. The arrangement gives the oil company responsibility for the terminals’ management, operational efficiency and day-to-day maintenance once the facilities are put into use.

The move comes against a serious road-safety concern. More than 300 people die every year in Odisha in crashes involving vehicles parked unsafely on roads. Officials say long-haul truckers travelling from different states frequently leave their vehicles on highways because of the lack of suitable parking and resting facilities.

The problem extends beyond parking itself. Drivers may cook, rest or carry out other routine activities beside the highway, putting themselves and other motorists in potentially dangerous situations.

Odisha’s response is to build a network of dedicated facilities close to National Highways. The government has set a first-phase target of 30 truck terminals across different districts, of which 15 have already been completed.

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The terminals are designed to give drivers a reason to leave highway shoulders behind. Along with dedicated parking areas, the facilities include driver rest spaces, canteens and drinking water. They also provide vehicle repair garages and EV charging stations, alongside other essential amenities.

The government plans to encourage truckers currently stopping at hazardous locations to use these designated terminals instead. The broader objective is to reduce crashes and fatalities linked to unsafe and illegal parking while improving the conditions in which long-distance drivers work and rest.

The agreement was signed by Deeptiranjan Patra, Additional Transport Commissioner (Road Safety), for the Transport Department and Chiranjib Poddar, State Retail Head, for IOCL.

N. B. S. Rajput, Principal Secretary of the Commerce & Transport Department, Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur and IOCL State Head Kamal Seal were present at the signing. Sachindra Guni, DGM, IOCL, also attended the event.

The latest arrangement builds on the state’s wider effort to develop dedicated truck infrastructure. Odisha had already been pursuing truck terminals as a way to address accidents associated with heavy vehicles parked along highways. The focus now shifts from simply creating the facilities to ensuring that completed terminals remain functional, maintained and useful to the drivers they are intended to serve.

With 15 terminals already completed and 30 planned in the first phase, the effectiveness of the programme will depend in part on whether truckers actually shift from roadside parking to the new facilities. IOCL’s role under the MoU is intended to support that transition by keeping the terminals operational and providing a consistent management system.