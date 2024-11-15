Investment to come from abroad, Odisha CM to visit Singapore from Nov 17, watch

Bhubaneswar: Investment is expected to come from abroad to Odisha as chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is reportedly going for a 4 days visit to Singapore. He will set out from November 17.

As per reports, during his trip to Singapore, the CM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Odisha Industries Minister. He will meet big investors in Singapore and invite them to invest in the Odisha. There is also an interactive session with a road show on November 19 by the Odisha government.

On the other hand, the BJD has alleged that due to unfavorable atmosphere, big industrial companies that had signed the contract with Odisha have started withdrawing from the projects in the State. BJD said that the government should look into this.

During his Singapore visit the Chief Minister is likely to meet the Deputy Prime Minister, Industry Minister, and Foreign Minister of Singapore. On the occasion of the visit, he will visit Singapore’s Jurong Petrochemical Region, Tuas Port, and ITEES etc.

BJD welcomed the Chief Minister’s visit to Singapore. Create a favorable environment for the industries that are under contract with the government to set up their industries in Odisha, BJD said.

