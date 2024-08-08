Investment fraud case in Odisha: Crime Branch arrests 6 cyber criminals from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has reportedly arrested 6 accused persons involved in an investment fraud from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

The arrested persons are Arun Shaju alias Henry Johnson, Seenu R, Vasu J from Tamil Nadu and Jaimin Kukdeja Megharajbhai, Brijesh Dayabhai Sathiya, Udaya Rameshbhai from Gujurat.

Arun Shaju and Jaimin Kukdeja Megharajbhai reportedly opened bank accounts in their names and shared them with fraudsters to be used for fraudulent activities. Vasu J, Seenu R and Udaya Rameshbhai acted as account collectors, responsible for obtaining more mule accounts to facilitate the smooth transfer of stolen money. Brijesh Dayabhai Sathiya withdrew cash through cheques and handed it over to hawala operators in Gujarat for further distribution.

On February 28, 2024, a resident of Bhubaneswar reported that as he had interest in share market trading, he had searched for investment opportunities on social media. In January 2024, he joined two WhatsApp groups that advertised trading apps called “GSQT” and “IBGINON.” He was encouraged by the group admins to open accounts on these apps using specific web links.

On 23rd January 2024, he started depositing money into various accounts and initially saw lucrative profits within a few days. This success prompted him to invest more money, even taking personal loans and borrowing from friends and family. By 22nd February 2024, he had deposited a total of 71.95 lakhs into ten different bank accounts. However, the profits he saw were only shown in digital wallets. But the fraudsters demanded more money, threatening that he would lose his investments and profits if he did not transfer the same. After realizing that the trading was fraudulent, he lodged FIR with Crime Branch.

Accordingly, CID CB Cyber Crime Police Station FIR No.11/2024 dtd. 28.02.2024 u/s 419/ 420/ 465/ 467/468/471/120-B/34 IPC r/w Sec. 66C/66 D of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered.

Multiple teams of Cyber Crime Unit of the Crime Branch conducted raids in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and apprehended the accused persons from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. They have admitted of being involved in multiple cybercrime cases pan India, the details of which are yet to be verified.

During the course of investigation, Mobile phones, SIMs, ATM/Debit Card, Aadhar card and other incriminating documents were seized from the accused persons.

The Cyber Crime Unit of CID, Crime Branch advises citizens to exercise caution before investing your hard-earned money, ensure the legitimacy of the business by checking relevant official websites and confirming the identity of anyone claiming to be associated with the business and offering high returns.

Crime Branch also appeals to citizens that if they encounter any suspicious online activities or become victims of any kind of cyber frauds or crime, they should immediately report such incidents promptly by dialing Toll Free 1930 Cyber Crime Help Line or log on to www.cybercrime.gov.in and register their complaint without delay. They can also report suspected fraud numbers in the CHAKSHU portal of Department of Telecommunication https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc/ or at cybercrime reporting portal of i4C, MHA https://cybercrime.gov.in/Webform/cyber_suspect.aspx.