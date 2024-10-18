Invest in Odisha, Invest in the Future: CM Mohan Charan Majhi at India Chem 2024 in Mumbai

Mumbai: Invest in Odisha, invest in the Future as Odisha which is known for its rich natural resources, strategic location, and leadership in mining and metals sector, is now emerging as a key player in chemicals and petrochemicals, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at India Chem 2024 in Mumbai.

In his address to the dignitaries, Majhi said that it is my privilege to stand before you today at India Chem 2024 and speak about the prospects of Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector in Odisha.

“Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we stand here today on the threshold of a new era—Purvodaya, the resurgence of Eastern India. Odisha is poised to be at the forefront of this new journey towards a Viksit Bharat. Our state is ready to play a key role in driving India’s industrial growth,” he said.

“Odisha which is known for its rich natural resources, strategic location, and leadership in mining and metals sector, is now emerging as a key player in chemicals and petrochemicals. Our chemicals and petrochemicals ecosystem are built on a solid foundation with presence of companies like IOCL, Paradeep Phosphates, and IFFCO among others,” he added.

He further said that we have developed world-class infrastructure that caters to the needs of industries looking to invest and grow. PCPIR Paradeep is driving Odisha’s ambitions in this sector. Strategically located near Paradeep Port, this industrial hub integrates a robust supply chain, connecting industries to global markets.

The chemicals and petrochemicals sector in Odisha is ready for exponential growth, supported by increasing demand from core industries such as steel, aluminium, and petrochemicals. At the same time, we are diversifying into further high-potential areas, the CM said adding that Odisha is actively promoting investments in:

Technical textiles and recycling of by-products, which offer promising growth.

Plastics and packaging, with specialty chemicals, which are seeing increased demand from domestic and international markets.

Pharma chemicals, a growing area of focus which has tremendous potential for expansion.

Anode and Cathode chemicals for the expanding battery and electric vehicle markets.

Green fuel production to support the global shift towards cleaner energy.

These opportunities are supported by Odisha’s rich natural resources, extensive connectivity, and robust industrial ecosystem, making it an attractive destination for new investments.

Odisha’s future in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector looks brighter than ever. Our strategic location on the east coast of India, coupled with the availability of skilled labour and industrial infrastructure, gives us an EDGE. We are committed to ensuring that industries can grow and innovate in a supportive environment.

As global demand for chemicals continues to rise, Odisha is well-positioned to play a key role in meeting this demand, not just for India, but for the world. I invite you all to explore the opportunities that Odisha offers and become a part of our growth story. Together, we can unlock new possibilities and contribute to the shared vision of a Viksit Odisha.

Finally, I would like to inform you that the Government of Odisha is organizing the “Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025”, the state’s flagship Global Investors Summit in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on 28th and 29th January 2025. In this context, we are hosting a Session on Investment Opportunities in Odisha tomorrow in Mumbai, at Trident Hotel Nariman Point. I invite you all to join us and explore opportunities in our state and partner with us in Odisha’s Growth journey, Majhi concluded.