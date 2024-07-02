Inventory valuation of Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath Temple to begin on July 8!

Bhubaneswar: The Inventory valuation of Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath Temple is likely to begin on July 8 and will continue till July 27, said sources.

According to the sources, the development regarding opening of the Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath and his sibling came to the fore as former Supreme Court Judge Justice Arijit Pasayat, who heads the high-level committee formed by the Odisha government to supervise the inventory of valuables stored in Ratna Bhandar, is scheduled to come to Odisha on July 5.

After reaching Puri, Justice Pasayat will chair a high-level meeting of the Ratna Bhandar committee at 2 PM on July 5. It is expected that the meeting will discuss about the opening and inventory valuation of the Ratna Bhandar.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also had announced to open the Ratna Bhandar soon.

Apart from Justice Arijit Pasayat, there are 11 members of the Ratna Bhandar committee. They are renowned cardiologist Dr. Ramakant Panda (the Vice President), former CMD of Allahabad Bank Dr. Vidhushan Samal, Chartered Accountant A. K. Sabata, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, Representative of Shri Dibyasingha Deb, Chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee, Representative of Archaeological Survey of India, Sevak Representative Durgaprasad Das Mohapatra, Sevak Representative Madhab Chandra Mohapatra, Sevak Representative Jagannath Kar, and Bhandar Mekap Sevak Ganesh Mekap.