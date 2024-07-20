‘Tithi Bhojan’ to be introduced in Government and aided schools in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The students of Government and Government-aided schools shall be given ‘Tithi Bhojan’. The students will be provided nutritious food every 100 days by the Committee members or Civil Society.

The School and Mass Education Department has instructed the District Education Officer (DEO) to implement this in the schools of Odisha. The schools under the Mass Education Department that have the PM Nutrition Scheme implemented are eligible for the Tithi Bhojan. Tithi Bhojan would be provided to students on the occasion of the State’s Foundation Day or some great personality’s birthday as per reports.

As per the guidelines issued by the Education Department, Community members such as NGOs, industrial organizations, commercial establishments, and trade organizations can provide the necessary nutritious food materials for the students.

According to the reports, the School students would be provided with nutritious and healthy food under this scheme. Promotion of healthy eating habits and maintaining hygiene throughout would be prioritized. Earlier, food containing 450 calories and 12 grams of protein for 1-5 class students and 750 calories and 20 grams of protein were being provided to 6-8 class students.

Available vegetables, pulses, and millet can be included in the food options. It is instructed to maintain appropriate sanitation in the school premises and provide the students with safe drinking water. Junk food is to be avoided completely. The prepared food should be tasted first by the teachers or the cook before serving it to the students. It has been ordered to serve the food stressing more on washing hands, hygiene and safety says report.