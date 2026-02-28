Intoxicated youths brutally attack police constable in broad daylight in Phulbani

Advertisement

Phulbani: Two intoxicated youths brutally attacked a police constable in broad daylight near the Sai Temple in Phulbani of Kandhamal district.

Reportedly, the accused persons who have been identified as Santosh Pradhan and Anjan Swain of Salunki Sahi in Phulbani had a heated argument with Manoranjan Sabat, the constable, over some known reason.

Angry over the exchange of words, Santosh Pradhan and Anjan Swain, who were under the influence of alcohol, knocked the police constable to the ground and repeatedly kicked him on his face, neck, and chest while everyone had turned just onlookers. The police constable was in civilian dress when the incident occurred.

Advertisement

The accused also allegedly attempted to kill the police constable by using a sharp weapon.

Local police started an investigation into the matter after getting information and arrested both Santosh Pradhan and Anjan Swain.