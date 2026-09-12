Interstate Robbery Gang Busted in Koraput, Nine including Tuna Harijan Arrested, Watch

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Jeypore: Borrigumma Police in Koraput district of Odisha have arrested nine members of an alleged interstate criminal gang, including notorious robber Tuna Harijan alias Simon Nag. Police seized five country-made firearms, live ammunition, weapons and gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 50 lakh.

According to police, the gang was allegedly involved in a series of thefts and robberies across several districts of Odisha as well as neighbouring states. Tuna Harijan was also allegedly involved in firing at police on August 25 and had been absconding since the incident.

Police reportedly arrested Tuna from the Jagdalpur area of Chhattisgarh on September 3 following an operation by a three-member special team formed under the leadership of the Koraput SP. He was subsequently taken on remand, during which police investigated the gang’s alleged activities.

The other arrested accused have been identified as Ram Harijan, Mangal Dan Harijan, Purandar Saraf, Mahindra Meher, Mohan Acharya, Benu Madhab Sarangi, Rajesh Bishoyi and Nilu Samantaray.

During interrogation, Tuna allegedly confessed to involvement in multiple cases, including thefts and robberies at temples, house-breaking and an attack on police.

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Police said more than 40 cases have been registered against him in different districts, besides around 10 cases in Chhattisgarh.

Police have seized five country-made guns, live ammunition, weapons, gold and silver ornaments valued at more than ₹50 lakh, ₹50,000 in cash and four vehicles, including a motorcycle.

After the completion of their remand period, all nine accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

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Also read: Miscreants loot gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 1 Crore from shop in Jharsuguda