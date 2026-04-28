Interrogation ends, 5 accused sent back to jail in Sudhir murder case

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Berhampur: The interrogation of five accused in the Sudhir murder case of Odisha has concluded, and they are set to be sent back to jail today. Police said crucial information has been obtained during the three-day remand, and the accused may be brought back again for further questioning if required.

The accused, who were on remand since April 25, were subjected to intense questioning. Sources said they gave inconsistent responses sometimes admitting, sometimes denying, and often remaining silent during key questions.

According to the reports, a major twist in the investigation has come from a fresh statement by Sudhir’s daughter Preeti, along with an audio recording of a phone call. According to Preeti, the accused had allegedly threatened her mother over the phone and claimed they had received Rs 50 lakh for carrying out the murder.

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Following this revelation and the audio evidence, police have started probing these new angles before sending the accused back to jail. Officials indicated that if necessary, the accused could be taken on remand again to verify the claims.

Earlier, during interrogation, the accused had denied any intention to kill, claiming that Sudhir died accidentally during an assault.

With conflicting statements and new evidence surfacing, uncovering the truth behind the murder has now become a major challenge for the police.