International yoga day celebrated at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi joins event as chief guest

Bhubaneswar: Today is International Yoga Day, it has been celebrated at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. CM Mohan Charan Majhi has attended the event as the chief guest, along with Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and the Chief Secretary.

The Chief Minister joined the general public and performed yoga to mark the event. The Chief Minister said that yoga is important not only for the body but also for mental peace and concentration. He expressed happiness that Yoga Day is being celebrated all over Odisha.

Besides the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Kankvardhan Singhdeo attended the yoga event at Kasturba School Field in Nayapalli. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and MP Sambit Patra celebrated the event in Konark. The newly appointed speaker Surma Padhy attended an yoga event at Nayagarh, Minister Suresh Pujari and MLA Tankadhar Tripathi in Jharsuguda.

Further it is worth mentioning that, Minister Ravi Narayan Naik attended a yoga day celebration in Sambalpur, Minister Nityanand Gond and MP Balabhadra Majhi in Nabarangpur, Minister Krishnachandra Patra and MP Rudranarayan Pani at Dhenkanal, Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and MP Aparajita Sarangi in Khurda, Minister Mukesh Mahaling in Bolangir, Bibhuthi Bhushan Jena in Berhampur, Berhampur MP Pradeep Manigarahi in Chhatrapur, Minister Krishnachandra Mahapatra in Baripada, Minister Ganesh Singh Ramkhuntia in Rairangpur, MP Abhimanyu Sethi and MLAs Sitashanshu Shekhar Mohapatra in Bhadrak, Minister Pradeep Balasamant and MP Rabinarayan Behera in Jajpur along with other Ministers, MPs and dignitaries participated in the Yoga Day program organized in different parts of the state.

The theme of this year’s International Yoga Day celebration is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. The purpose of this Yoga Day celebration is to inform the general public about the benefits of yoga for physical, mental and spiritual well-being. The celebration also encourages people to make a resolution to adopt it as a daily practice, and to spread awareness to the general public about the importance of yoga for a healthy lifestyle.