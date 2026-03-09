International Women’s Day 2026 celebrated at a destitute home in Bhubaneswar, sanitary napkins distributed

Bhubaneswar: International Women’s Day 2026 was celebrated at a destitute home in Bhubaneswar that supports mentally challenged women.

The program was graced by Rtn Akshyendu Pattanayak DGND 2028-29 who spent his valuable time at the community service project organised by Rotary Club of Passport Club of District 3262.

The club donated Sanitary Napkin dispensers to the destitute home as part of its community service program.

International women’s day is celebrated on March 8 every year.