International Sand Sculpture Championship: Sudarsan Pattnaik makes India proud with gold medal

Bhubaneswar: Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made India proud by winning the gold medal at the International Sand Sculpture Championship being held at St Peterburg in Russia.

Taking to his X handle, Pattnaik shared the photo of him standing beside the sand sculpture with the gold medal. “My sand chariot of Mahaprabhu Jagannath and His great devotee Balaram Das, Sculpture Won Golden Sand Master Award with Gold medal at International sand sculpture championship/festival 2024 at St. Petersburg,” he wrote.

The International Sand Sculpture Championship was organised at the iconic Peter and Paul Fortress between July 4 and July 12. Pattnaik was one among the 21 Master Artists from across the world who took part in the completion.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages from people of all walks of life including Odisha CM Mohan Majhi poured-in for Pattnaik for his achievement.

The Chief Minister said that Padmashri Sudarshan Patnaik’s talent while giving him personal recognition has made entire Odisha proud. He is the pride and glory of Odisha and the entire country.

Having won many national and international competitions, he continues to excel in sand art, the chief minister said while expressing hope that he will gain more fame in the coming days.