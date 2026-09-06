Inter-district bike theft racket bust in Rayagada; 3 arrested with 22 vehicles

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Rayagada: In a major breakthrough, Rayagada police busted an inter-district bike theft gang and arrested three of its members and recovered 22 stolen vehicles from their possessions.

The arrested members of the inter-district bike theft gang are Simanchal Mahanandia (28) of Guakona, Chandili PS, Rayagada, Rajeswar Nagabansa (28) of Utkapadu, Chandili PS, Rayagada and Pradeep Chandibansa (26) of Guakona Gauda Sahi, Chandili PS, Rayagada.

Rayagada Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Prasad, in a press meet today, the gang had been actively operating in different parts of Rayagada district like Parvathipuram, Gunupur, Gudari, Kenduguda, Muniguda, Ramanaguda, Rayagada, and Gumuda for over a year.

The district police formed a special investigation team under the leadership of Rayagada SDPO Gourahari Sahu and Rayagada Town Police Station IIC Keshab Sadangi after getting multiple complaints, informed the SP.

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He further said that in course of probe, the team busted the bike theft gang and arrested the trio against whom eight pending criminal cases have been registered across various police stations, including Rayagada, Gudari, Padmapur, Gunupur, Ramanaguda, and Parvathipuram Town.

The 22 recovered stolen vehicles included 21 motorcycles and one auto-rickshaw, he mentioned.

Following their arrest, all the accused persons were forwarded to court while further investigation by the police is still underway to trace and arrest other members, if any.

Police also have initiated the efforts to identify the rightful owners of the 22 recovered vehicles and hand over to them.

Also Read: Commissionerate Police Arrests 4 Members Of Bike Lootera Gang From Bhubaneswar