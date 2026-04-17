Intense heatwave: School holiday declared in these districts of Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: District Collectors of Kalahandi and Subarnapur declared closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres from tomorrow in view of the intense and unbearable heatwave conditions.

In view of the prevailing heat wave condition and Red-Warning in respect of Kalahandi District issued by the IMD, Bhubaneswar on 17.04.2026 and keeping in view of the health of students, children, teachers and staff, the Schools and Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) of Kalahandi District will remain closed from 18.04.2026 to 21.04.2026, said the office of the Kalahandi District collector adding that the following instructions must be strictly adhered to in this regard;

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This order shall be applicable to all Govt., Govt. Aided, Private and all types of Elementary/Secondary/Higher Secondary Schools/OAVs/KVs and Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) of Kalahandi District.

The Supplementary Exam. of Class-V and VIII of the schools shall be conducted from 7.00 AM to 9.00 AM. The Examinee students may be provided with alternative food like Fruits/Biscuits as per the prescribed guidelines.

The Census Work as assigned shall be continued with taking all precautions.

Likewise, the Subarnapur district administration declared holiday for the students of Anganwadi centres, schools, colleges, and technical institutions from tomorrow till April 22, 2026 in order to protect the students and staff from the current severe heat conditions.