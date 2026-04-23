Intense heatwave condition: Classes of all schools in Khurda district to be held between 6.30 AM and 9.30 AM

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Bhubaneswar: In view of the prevailing heatwave condition, classes of all schools and Anganwadi Centres in Khurda district to be held between 6.30 AM and 9.30 AM with effect from tomorrow.

As per the order issued by Amrit Ruturaj, the District Collector and District Magistrate, the revised class timing will continue until further order.

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“In view of the prevailing heat wave condition, all the schools (Government/Private/Aided etc.) & Anganwadi Centres of Khordha District shall function from 06.30 A.M. to 09.30 A.M w.e.f 24th April, 2026 until further order,” read the official order.

It is to be noted here that like other districts administrations, the Khurda district administration also had announced closure of schools for three days from April 21 to April 23 owing to the scorching heatwave conditions and further rise of the maximum temperature as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).