Intense Heatwave Alert: Temperatures in Odisha likely to cross 45°C

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Bhubaneswar: The regional Meteorological Department has warned of severe heatwave for several districts of Odisha as temperature will likely increase by 2 to 3 Degrees Celsius and reach 45 Degrees Celsius soon.

According to weather forecast for Odisha, the state will continue to experience the intense heatwave conditions till April 22. Under the influence of the heatwave, the temperature in various places of the state has risen above 43 degrees Celsius.

The effect of the Intense heatwave has affected the southern Odisha the most with Titlagarh recording a highest temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the day temperature has crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark at 10 places of the state.

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The Meteorological Centre has predicted that the temperature in coastal areas of the state including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Puri will fluctuate between 36 degrees and 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the interior and southern Odisha districts Titlagarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Sambalpur, and Angul are foretasted to witness intense heatwave conditions as temperature will soar to 40 to 45 degrees Celsius soon.

Heatwave alert has also been issued for interior and southern Odisha districts for April 18 and 19. The coastal areas of the state will experience hot and humid weather.