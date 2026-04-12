Intense heat wave to continue across Odisha till April 14

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha will continue to sizzle under intense heat wave till next Tuesday, according to predictions of the Meteorological Department.

Under the influence of the heat wave, north and coastal Odisha will experience intense heat and humidity, reported the Meteorological Department.

The temperature is expected to rise by 4 to 6 degrees from Monday onwards. Meanwhile, some place experienced fog this morning.

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On Sunday, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagtsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati may experience intense heat and humidity. On the 13th, most parts of coastal Odisha will also experience intense heat.

Heat wave is expected to heat the districts of Sambalpur, Balangir and Bargarh.

On April 14th, coastal Odisha and some parts of south Odisha may experience intense heat and humidity. The heatwave will continue in Sambalpur, Balangir and Bargarh. There will be no relief from the heat on the April 15th and 16th.